Police: Missing Iowa attempted murder suspect cut off ankle monitor

Police are searching for Ali Younes.
Police are searching for Ali Younes.(Johnson County Sheriff's Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (CNN) - Law enforcement in Iowa is searching for an attempted murder suspect.

The Johnson County Attorney’s Office said it was notified Saturday that 19-year-old Ali Younes had cut off his monitoring device.

He was on house arrest with his family pending trial.

Officials say on April 25, 2022, Younes allegedly robbed and strangled a person on the University of Iowa campus.

A judge granted him pretrial release and required him to wear a GPS monitoring device, surrender his passport and stay with family.

Several agencies, including the FBI and Department of Homeland Security, are searching for Younes.

Authorities say if you see him, do not approach him, but call 911.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the Isabella...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
State police respond to officer-involved shooting near Toledo
No injuries reported after crash into nearby pavilion at Turner-Dodge House
No injuries reported after crash into nearby pavilion at Turner-Dodge House

Latest News

People gather across the street from a shopping center after a shooting Saturday, May 6, 2023,...
Source: Investigators examine ideology of Texas gunman
Police respond after a deadly crash at a migrant facility in Brownsville, Texas, on Sunday...
LIVE: Police to arrest SUV driver after 8 die in Texas border bus stop crash
Billerud Paper Mill
Escanaba Billerud Mill resumes operations after idle for blastomycosis investigation
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police investigate fatal crash in Eaton County
Secretary of State Antony Blinken delivers remarks at the American Foreign Service Association...
GOP threatens Blinken contempt charge over Afghanistan docs