Police identify victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in Lansing as 48-year-old Lewis Hill.

Police said he was shot near Reutter Park on Capitol Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Lansing police said no arrests have been made, but they believe it was not a random act.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

