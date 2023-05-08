Police identify victim in Sunday’s fatal shooting in Lansing
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police have identified the victim of a fatal shooting Sunday in Lansing as 48-year-old Lewis Hill.
Police said he was shot near Reutter Park on Capitol Avenue just before 9 p.m. He was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.
Lansing police said no arrests have been made, but they believe it was not a random act.
An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.
