News 10 Make an Impact Supports the Head Start Program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - For the week of May 15th through May 19th, WILX is proud to partner with the Capital Area Community Services Head Start Early Childhood Program. CACS, Inc. Head Start and Early Childhood Programs in Michigan is a comprehensive preschool program serving low income children age birth to 5 years old. They serve children in Ingham, Eaton, Clinton and Shiawassee counties each year and their mission is to support families and prepare children for success in school and in life.

Head start offers eligible young children and their families a wide range of services from education to nutrition, adult care food program, health care for kids and family support. Head Start provides young children with the tools to succeed in school and in life beyond school. To achieve this, Head Start services children and their families in core areas of early learning, health, and family well-being. Head Start services are provided in centers, family child care homes or in the family’s own home. Children who qualify for the program can receive it based on their income, risk factors, or customized schooling plans.

During the week, viewers can donate the below needed items at the WILX Studios at 500 American Road in Lansing and also at Tommy’s Express Car Wash located at 3715 West Saginaw Street in Lansing. Viewers can also donate from the News 10 Amazon Wish List by clicking HERE.

· No brand preference Infant Diaper Sizes 0-4

· No Brand Preference Toddler Pull-Ups

· Infant Formula- Similac Brand

· Tide cold water clean free and gentle

· Pants sizes from infant through Kindergarten 0-3 months- 12 months, 2T- 5T, Size 6 and 7

· Sock sizes Infant to preschool

· Underwear boys and girls sizes 2t-7

· Boots sizes 5-12

· Children’s waterproof gloves/mittens

· Children’s snow pants

· Home safety locks for cabinets

· Plug covers

· Batteries, all sizes

· Children’s toothbrushes

· Toddler Car Seats, 5-point harness up to 60 pounds

On Thursday, May 18th, News 10 will host a Make an Impact Phone Bank during all newscasts, where viewers can call in and talk to volunteers to make a monetary donation.

