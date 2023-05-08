Lansing traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash, gun

A May 4, 2023 traffic stop resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and marijuana, a gun and some cash in Lansing.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers with the Lansing Police Department took a gun and suspected drugs off the street May 4.

According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and marijuana, a gun and some cash. Police said the suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession, felony firearm, resist and obstruct and habitual fourth offender.

Further details were not revealed at the time.

