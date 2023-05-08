Lansing traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash, gun
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Officers with the Lansing Police Department took a gun and suspected drugs off the street May 4.
According to authorities, a traffic stop resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and marijuana, a gun and some cash. Police said the suspect, a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to deliver, carrying a concealed weapon, felon in possession, felony firearm, resist and obstruct and habitual fourth offender.
Further details were not revealed at the time.
Read next:
- Jackson National Guard Armory to receive over $1M for modernization
- Punks With Lunch Lansing faces setback after food pantry vandalized
- Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.