Jackson National Guard Armory to receive over $1M for modernization

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan National Guard has been granted $26 million in federal funding to modernize their facilities for women service members.

Many of the facilities were originally designed with men in mind, and few have been updated to meet the needs of the number of women serving.

One of the armories getting money is in Jackson. The Jackson National Guard Armory will receive more than a million dollars to build new showers, toilet facilities and lactation rooms for women.

The Jackson National Guard Armory is one of 14 across the state that will receive money for renovations, including one in Alma.

