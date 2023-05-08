Ingham County Road Dept. announces road closures for week of May 8

INGHAM COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Ingham County Road Department (ICRD) announced road closures beginning Monday, May 8.

The following roads are closed on May 8 and are not passable:

Harper Road between Every Road and Meridian Road is closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cross-tube replacement

Milner Road between Dexter Trail and Budd Road is closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for cross-tube replacement

Throughout the week, starting May 8, Dobie Road between Sandhill Road and Willoughby Road will have lane closures from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. for road work. ICRD said this area is passable.

