Of Heumann Interest: Grace Lehto shines for Central Michigan softball

By Fred Heumann
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Former Eaton Rapids High School softball standout Grace Lehto is making waves at the college level as the ace pitcher for the Central Michigan Chippewas.

Lehto, who had an impressive record of 81-9 with 750 strikeouts during her high school career, is now in her junior year at CMU and leading her team into this week’s Mid-American Conference tournament.

Lehto’s success can be attributed to her hard work, competitive spirit, and dedication to her team. When she first arrived at CMU, she felt at home thanks to the coaching staff and the supportive environment. Her coach, McCall Salmon, describes her as a great pitcher and teammate who wants the team to be successful and does whatever she can to help.

“Grace is the definition of a competitor,” Salmon said. “Great student, great person - and these are the people we want to recruit to play softball here at Central Michigan.”

Lehto’s academic pursuits in biochemistry and pre-med have also been challenging, but she perseveres despite the difficulties. She has learned to embrace failure, which has helped her grow as a player and deepen her love for the game.

Although Lehto is not yet dominant at the college level, she has won 14 games this season with 188 strikeouts and recently threw a no-hitter against Bowling Green. With her talent and determination, there’s no telling how far she’ll go in her softball career.

You can watch Fred Heumann’s full story in the video player above.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police presence at Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the Isabella...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
State police respond to officer-involved shooting near Toledo

Latest News

Of Heumann Interest: Grace Lehto shines for Central Michigan softball
Of Heumann Interest: Grace Lehto shines for Central Michigan softball
Tim Staudt is at the Now Desk to give his take on the altercation between Nikola Jokic and Suns...
Staudt on Sports LIVE: Ishbia on Jokic ‘shove’
On Monday, Brantley tweeted that he had received an offer from the University of Oklahoma.
MSU’s Brantley withdraws name from transfer portal
It wasn’t the debut Justin Verlander was hoping for.
Verlander’s return to CoPa spoiled by Tigers