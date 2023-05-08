Heavy police presence blocks roads at Reutter Park in downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A dozen police cars are on the scene near Reutter Park in Lansing.

Capitol Avenue and Lenawee Street are blocked off due to a police presence in the area. News 10 is on the scene and can see 12 Lansing police cars in the area of Reutter Park.

Officials arrived on the scene at around 9 p.m.

Police are talking with people in the area and News 10 could see officers searching the grass in Reutter Park.

It has not been confirmed why police are on the scene in downtown Lansing or if anyone has been affected.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

(WILX)

