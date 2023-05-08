Habitat for Humanity builds first home in Shiawassee County in 15 years

CORUNNA, Mich. (WILX) - Habitat for Humanity crews raised the walls for a new home in Shiawassee County Monday.

It’s the first time they’ve built in Shiawassee County in 15 years. The house will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and a two-car garage.

The house will be energy-efficient, not only to keep expenses down for the new homeowners but also to benefit the environment. Habitat for Humanity said with support from the community they are able to bring affordable, energy-efficient homes to the community.

“These homes do not build themselves. we need you to come out and help us do that,” said executive director Carmen Mora. “You don’t have to have any expertise you don’t have to have any experience in home building the people that are here know exactly what they’re doing and they know how to tell us what to do.”

The house is scheduled to be completed by the end of July. Habitat for Humanity encourages you to volunteer with them Monday through Saturday until the project is completed.

More information can be found on the Habitat for Humanity of Michigan website.

