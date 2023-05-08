First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - High pressure building into the area out of Canada will bring plenty of sunshine to Mid-Michigan today through Thursday. High temperatures today top out near 70º and we drop back to the upper 40s tonight. We will be a few degrees warmer Wednesday with highs in the mid 70s. Temperatures should climb to the upper 70s to near 80º Thursday. Humidity levels remain comfortable with dew point readings in the 40s and 50s.

The timing may not be great for the weekend, but our next chance of rain comes with a storm system moving our way from the central Plains. Along a warm front ahead of the storm rain showers return to the area Friday. As the storm inches closer to Michigan Saturday scattered rain showers are possible. Rain is expected on Sunday with the storm passing just south of the area. High temperatures should be in the 70s Friday and Saturday. With the clouds and rain we may only top out in the low 60s on Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 9, 2023

Average High: 67º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 25° 1868

Jackson Record High: 88º 1979

Jackson Record Low: 24º 2020

