Explore the brand new B2 Outlet Store in West Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get excited! There is a new B2 Outlet Store in Mid-Michigan.

B2 Outlet Stores is a discount retail chain. They officially opened a new story in West Lansing that is more than three-times the size of the existing location in South Lansing.

The address for the 25,000-square-foot storefront is3800 W. Saginaw Hwy. in Lansing Township.

For more information: https://b2outlets.com/

