Explore the brand new B2 Outlet Store in West Lansing

The new B2 Outlet is officially opened in West Lansing. Nicole got a fun tour to show all the good things you can find!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Get excited! There is a new B2 Outlet Store in Mid-Michigan.

B2 Outlet Stores is a discount retail chain. They officially opened a new story in West Lansing that is more than three-times the size of the existing location in South Lansing.

The address for the 25,000-square-foot storefront is3800 W. Saginaw Hwy. in Lansing Township.

For more information: https://b2outlets.com/

