East Lansing businesses expect busy summer following MSU graduation

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The school year might be over, but the warm weather is only beginning.

Businesses in East Lansing are looking forward to a bustling summer, despite having to say goodbye to more than 20,000 student community members.

Grand River Ave. will be quieter than usual, For Crepe Sake Assistant Manager Abigail Teremi said it won’t last long.

“Especially when school’s out for the summer, it slows down significantly on weekdays, but the weekends actually stay busy,” she said. “It’s the same.”

The weekend brunch crowds always keep Teremi’s feet moving.

With both the East Lansing Art Festival and community hangout space, the Albert El Fresco, returning in May, she said there won’t be any shortage of mouths to feed.

“It does bring out a lot of families and individuals who don’t necessarily live in East Lansing, but do come for these events.”

Students might be taking a break from cracking the books, but that doesn’t mean everyone else has.

Owner Ray Walsh has watched spring turn to summer from the Archives and Curious Book Shop windows every year for the last several decades.

Though his densely packed bookshelves may not see as many student visitors - and Walsh looks forward to their return - he said there’s a silver lining or two for people who remain in town.

“Parking in downtown East Lansing is going to be considerably easier at both locations, and there’s a lot of space to walk,” he said. “I have two shops that are six blocks apart, so it’s good to exercise as well.”

It won’t be long before students return to campus and flood the sidewalks once again. But for the moment, these East Lansing businesses are ready to tackle the tourism season.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.