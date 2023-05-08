Driver turning left killed by vehicle attempting to pass in Lenawee County

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash that happened Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, it happened near the intersection of US-223 and Herold Highway in Woodstock Township. Police said three vehicles were driving eastbound on US-223 when the lead vehicle slowed to turn onto Herold Highway when the third vehicle in the group attempted to pass and struck the driver’s side door of the vehicle turning.

The driver of the turning vehicle, a 79-year-old man from Cement City, died at the scene.

The driver that struck him, a 73-year-old, was taken to a hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.

