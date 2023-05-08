Davenport alumni thank Sparrow staff with gifts for National Hospital Week

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital caregivers received a special surprise Monday afternoon as they were recognized for their hard work during National Hospital Week.

The Davenport University Alumni Association delivered more than a dozen gift baskets to the hospital’s staff as a token of appreciation.

The gift baskets included various goodies such as water bottles, sunglasses, and other small items. The caregivers were grateful for the kind gesture from the community and other organizations outside of the hospital.

“They’re just really thankful. It just means a lot coming from the community,” said Jen Sieber, a Sparrow Patient Nursing staff member. “We also do a lot for them internally at the hospital, but it’s nice to see the community, different organizations, and the community show their support.”

As the COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end, the Department of Health and Human Services will be providing the community with resources throughout the week.

