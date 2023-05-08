Davenport alumni thank Sparrow staff with gifts for National Hospital Week

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Sparrow Hospital caregivers received a special surprise Monday afternoon as they were recognized for their hard work during National Hospital Week.

The Davenport University Alumni Association delivered more than a dozen gift baskets to the hospital’s staff as a token of appreciation.

The gift baskets included various goodies such as water bottles, sunglasses, and other small items. The caregivers were grateful for the kind gesture from the community and other organizations outside of the hospital.

“They’re just really thankful. It just means a lot coming from the community,” said Jen Sieber, a Sparrow Patient Nursing staff member. “We also do a lot for them internally at the hospital, but it’s nice to see the community, different organizations, and the community show their support.”

As the COVID-19 public health emergency comes to an end, the Department of Health and Human Services will be providing the community with resources throughout the week.

News 10 Interview: Dr. Fauci on pandemic’s end, MSU graduates’ resilience

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State Police respond to fatal crash in Eaton County
State Police confirm 2 dead following crash in Eaton County
Police presence at Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing
One man dead after shooting near Reutter Park in downtown Lansing
Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has any information is asked to contact the Isabella...
Isabella County Sheriff’s Office seeks person of interest in theft investigation
Police say 64-year-old Robert Prebble was given a citation. His gun accidentally went off after...
Police: Gun goes off in Cracker Barrel after diner drops it; 2 injured

Latest News

A May 4, 2023 traffic stop resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and marijuana, a gun...
Lansing traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, cash, gun
Jackson National Guard Armory to receive over $1M for modernization
Jackson National Guard Armory to receive over $1M for modernization
Davenport Alumni thank Sparrow staff with gifts for National Hospital Week
Davenport Alumni thank Sparrow staff with gifts for National Hospital Week