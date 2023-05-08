Celebrate Mother’s Day with Gee Farms

We stopped by Gee Farms to see what great gifts you can get your mom for mother's day!
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mother knows best, at least at Gee Farms she does.

This family legacy is one that been around for almost a century and today the women of Gee Farms shared with Rachelle and Nicole the legacy they have passed down.

Nicole and Rachelle stop by Gee Farms to see how family is at the core of the business.

Gee Farms is helping Studio 10 celebrate Mothers Week, there is still time to enter the giveaway and to have your mom win a special prize.

Also check out some amazing gifts they have in store for your mom or the motherly figure in your life!

