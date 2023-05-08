CATA announces service changes on multiple routes

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Capital Area Transportation Authority (CATA) announced service changes in effect Monday, May 8.

CATA said there had been changes in services on routes 1, 3, 20-26 and 32—while most routes and services on campus ended for the summer.

Check CATA’s website for more information on the changes.

