Average Lansing gas prices fall nearly 16 cents per gallon

(KY3)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 8, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Average gas prices in Lansing fell 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging at $3.34 per gallon Monday, May 8.

According to GasBuddy’s survey of 177 stations in Lansing, prices per gallon are 31.2 cents lower since last month, and 101.1 centers per gallon lower than last year.

GasBuddy said the average diesel price fell 6.3 cents last week and stands at $4.01 per gallon nationwide.

Reports said the cheapest station in Lansing was priced at $3.09 on Sunday, May 7, while the most expensive was $3.69 per gallon—a 60.0 cent per gallon difference.

The lowest price in Michigan was $2.95 per gallon, and the highest was $3.99 per gallon.

The national average gas price fell 7.5 cents in the last week, averaging $3.50 per gallon on May 8.

GasBuddy compiled data from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations nationwide.

The national average is down 7.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and is 80.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

