1 dead, suspect arrested after shooting in Jackson County

(WBNG)
By Samantha Sayles
Published: May. 8, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - According to Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, a man died in a shooting Sunday afternoon in Hanover Township.

Police responded to the 12400 block of Stony Point Road on May 7 at around 5 p.m. after a woman reported her friend was shot by his uncle inside a home.

Once authorities arrived at the scene, a 55-year-old man was arrested after he exited the home.

When deputies entered the residence, they found a 34-year-old dead man from an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

A firearm was later recovered in the home.

The suspect was lodged at the Jackson County Jail, and a warrant request for homicide was submitted to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police believe alcohol and drugs were factors in this incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

