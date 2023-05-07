State police respond to officer-involved shooting near Toledo

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a town near Toledo.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said on Twitter that detectives from the MSP 2nd district Incident Response Team went to a location in Temperance for an officer-involved shooting. Officials said it involved a trooper from the Monroe Post.

MSP said updates would come out involving the situation.

HAPPENING NOW: Detectives from the MSP 2nd District Incident Response Team are enroute to an address in Temperance, Mi for an officer involved shooting involving a trooper from the Monroe Post. No injuries to trooper, suspect injured, to hospital for injuries. Updates to follow — MSP First District (@MSPFirstDist) May 7, 2023

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.