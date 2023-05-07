State police respond to officer-involved shooting near Toledo

TEMPERANCE, Mich. (WILX) - Detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting in a town near Toledo.

Michigan State Police (MSP) said on Twitter that detectives from the MSP 2nd district Incident Response Team went to a location in Temperance for an officer-involved shooting. Officials said it involved a trooper from the Monroe Post.

MSP said updates would come out involving the situation.

