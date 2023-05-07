Police presence at Willow Vista Apartments in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Many police cars lined the parking lot of Willow Vista Apartments on Saturday.

Police arrived at the apartment complex at around 8:30 p.m. Saturday evening. News 10 was on the scene and saw six Lansing Police Department cars. A person was seen talking with police as an ambulance was leaving the parking lot.

Right now it is unknown what happened or if anyone has been affected.

This is a breaking story, News 10 will update you when we find more information.

