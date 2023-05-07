One person stabbed during family fight in Lansing on Willow Street

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One person was arrested Saturday night after attacking a family member during a fight, then getting stabbed.

Lansing Police arrived at the Willow Vista Apartments at 8:30 p.m. Saturday night responding to a reported stabbing. When police arrived they found 4 family members were fighting outside of the complex. According to police, the person who caused the stabbing was acting in self-defense. Police arrested the person who was stabbed for alleged assault.

Lansing police were on the scene for an hour.

No one else was injured in the fight. The person stabbed is expected to be okay.

