No injuries reported after crash into nearby pavilion at Turner-Dodge House

The driver ran away from the scene
By Kellan Buddy
Published: May. 7, 2023 at 8:28 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing Police are investigating a crash on the city’s North side.

Police say a witness observed a car going too fast before it left the roadway and crashed into a pavilion near the Turner-Dodge house in Lansing.

It also took out a light pole.

The driver, a white male, was not injured, but fled the scene, and police are still looking for him.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 for updates.

