First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Today Mid-Michigan is in a battle zone between dry and stable air that is centered over Canada and a series of low pressure systems passing south of the state with showers and thunderstorms. The dry air will eventually win the battle for most of the week, but today we will be under the clouds with afternoon and evening showers. South of I-94 a stray thunderstorm is possible this afternoon, too. You will notice today that the humidity levels will not be as high as Sunday. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the mid 60s. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the low 40s.

Tuesday starts out under the clouds, but we should see some sunshine return for the afternoon. High temperatures Tuesday return to near 70º. Mostly sunny skies are expected Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the mid 70s Wednesday and near 80º Thursday.

Rain showers will be in the area on and off Friday into the weekend. The greatest chance of rain will come Sunday with an area of low pressure passing over Michigan. High temperatures Friday and Saturday will be in the mid 70s and highs are back in the 60s Sunday.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 8, 2023

Average High: 67º Average Low 45º

Lansing Record High: 90° 1896

Lansing Record Low: 26° 1868

Jackson Record High: 89º 1979

Jackson Record Low: 28º 2020

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.