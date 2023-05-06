Water main break causes road closure in Meridian Township

(WILX)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 1:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials advised drivers to avoid a road around Lake Lansing due to a water main break.

On Saturday, Meridian Township officials told drivers to stay away from East Lake Drive between Mack Avenue and Hickory Island Street due to a water main break. The water main break happened at 4:45 a.m. and people were without running water off Lake Drive.

This was on the north side of Lake Lansing.

According to officials, about 15 to 25 water main breaks happen a year.

Authorities said the road will be closed throughout the afternoon while emergency contractors come out and clean the water up on other properties.

