Water main break causes road closure in Meridian Township

HASLETT, Mich. (WILX) - Officials advised drivers to avoid a road around Lake Lansing due to a water main break.

On Saturday, Meridian Township officials told drivers to stay away from East Lake Drive between Mack Avenue and Hickory Island Street due to a water main break. The water main break happened at 4:45 a.m. and people were without running water off Lake Drive.

This was on the north side of Lake Lansing.

According to officials, about 15 to 25 water main breaks happen a year.

Authorities said the road will be closed throughout the afternoon while emergency contractors come out and clean the water up on other properties.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.