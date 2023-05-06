Okemos woman’s website on royal fashion goes viral on both sides of the Atlantic

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Right here in Mid-Michigan, a local woman created a website that is nationally famous in the United States and in the United Kingdom showing the style and fashion choices of the Royal Family.

If you have ever found yourself wondering who designed Kate Middleton’s dress or which fabrics were used, Susan Kelley from Okemos has a website you’ll want to check out.

“What Kate Wore follows the Princess of Wales, formerly the Duchess of Cambridge, and we write about what charitable activities she’s engaged in. We write about what appearances she makes. And then, as the title might suggest, ‘What Kate Wore,’ we write a lot about what she wears,” said Kelley.

She’s the founder and editor of the website that uses photographs captured by different agencies around the world. She said ‘What Kate Wore’ was born in 2010.

“And then it really took off in 2011 in April when Kate and William got married.” She called it perfect timing for her website. “She looked terrific every single day. Very classic, mostly British designers and people fell in love with her.”

Whether it’s a bold piece of history or a custom-made dress, Kelley said Kate speaks through what she wears.

“You know, she will wear, say on a foreign tour, she’ll wear the colors of that country’s flag or she’ll have embroidery in her dress that is that country’s national flower or something else.”

During Saturday’s coronation of Charles lll and his wife Camillia as king and queen, Kelley said she will be working around the clock to make sure she captures each piece of historical significance.

“And what the optics are. You can’t overstate that,” Kelley said. “This is a group of people that understands the photos taken at the coronation, and other events, will not just be looked at next week or next year or next decade, but for the next century and time after that.”

Kelley’s website has become a go-to source for those interested in the fashion of the royal family, and the Princess herself has become a trendsetter in the fashion world.

