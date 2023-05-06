News 10 Interview: Dr. Fauci on pandemic’s end, MSU graduates’ resilience

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke Friday at Michigan State University’s Doctoral Commencement Ceremony at the Breslin Center.

In his speech, he highlighted the strength of the new graduates, the background of his work developing COVID vaccines, and the normalization of what he calls misconceptions of the pandemic and the virus.

“As graduates of Michigan State University, you are very familiar with its tenant, advancing the common good with uncommon will,” Fauci told students. “We are counting on you.”

According to the World Health Organization, Friday also marked the end of the COVID pandemic. Dr. Fauci spoke with News 10 after Commencement to clarify what this means for people and for the next generation of doctors he spoke to. Fauci said the pandemic made the next generation of doctors resilient.

“To get through one of the most trying experiences in the last 100 years, I mean the last time the country was faced with a challenge like that was in 1918 during the influenza pandemic and that could have been completely disruptive to them and get in the way of fulfilling their goals,” Fauci said. “But today is a witness to the fact that they fulfill their goals despite incredible obstacles which is, I think, a real testimony to their resilience and their strength and I think it’s going to make them better people for that.”

With the World Health Organization ending the COVID-19 emergency Friday morning, Dr. Fauci said he wants to be clear.

“It doesn’t mean we should stop getting vaccinated, it doesn’t mean under certain circumstances we should stop wearing masks,” Fauci said. “What it does mean is that the overwhelming emergent nature of it is really behind us.”

He said that while we’re in the clear now, things can change rather quickly like they did before.

“We have to be careful, you know another variant could come along the way it has in the past and we’re going to have to respond to that if it does. I hope it doesn’t but if it does, we need to be prepared,” Fauci said. “The WHO ended their emergency today and on the 11th, the United States is going to end ours, so it’s sort of aligned with the rest of the world.”

On May 11th, the public health emergency and the national emergency declaration will end in the United States. Meaning COVID vaccines, tests, and treatment will become less available and may get more expensive because of less insurance coverage.

