First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered across the area until late morning. The showers are running along a warm front that is lifting north across Mid-Michigan. Once the warm front gets to our north this afternoon the chance of rain will diminish to just a few widely scattered showers. We should see a few peeks at the sun this afternoon, too. High temperatures today will be in the mid 70s and with dew points in the mid 60s it will be a humid afternoon. Tonight we should be partly cloudy with the chance of a few widely scattered showers and possibly a thunderstorm. Lows tonight will be in the low 50s.

Monday an area of low pressure passes south of Michigan. The low will be just close enough to the area to touch off a few scattered showers area wide and possibly a stray thunderstorm south of I-94. Any severe weather Monday will be south of Michigan. High temperatures Monday top out in the upper 60s to near 70º.

Tuesday through Thursday look to be dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies each day. High temperatures Tuesday will be in the upper 60s. Temperatures return to the low 70s Wednesday afternoon and the mid 70s Thursday. Overnight low temperatures for the middle and end of the week will be in the 40s to near 50º. Rain showers may return to the area next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 7, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 87° 1926

Lansing Record Low: 22° 1974

Jackson Record High: 88º 1926

Jackson Record Low: 25º 1989

Download the free News 10 First Alert Weather App for forecast updates, radar, and severe weather notifications right to your smartphone.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2022 WILX. All rights reserved.