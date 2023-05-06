Cleaning up the MLK corridor in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - There are big improvements coming to neighborhoods in the City of Jackson; $4.5 million-worth to be exact.

Through a series of “Neighbors Helping Neighbors” events, the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Corridor Improvement Authority (MLKCIA) is working to revitalize Jackson’s south side, starting with a community cleanup effort.

City officials say the MLK Corridor was once booming with homes, businesses, and other amenities. With the proper funding finally in hand, they’d like to return S. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to its former glory.

“We have a long history of the MLK corridor, this street, and this area, our south side, being not invested in,” said MLKCIA board member Diane Washington.

From 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, a volunteer cleanup crew pulled up tree stumps, cut down branches, and threw out trash, all along the south end of MLK Jr. Blvd. They began at the corridor’s intersection with E. High Street, which the City of Jackson Chief Equity Officer John Willis said is home to a plot of land with a lot of history.

“We are literally standing where the Blazer News, which is a Jackson, African American newspaper,” he said. “This is where their main office was back in the ‘60s.”

Willis said the decline of the MLK Corridor goes back almost a century, to the days of redlining in Jackson neighborhoods. He said decisions made back then have negatively impacted the city since.

Though it’s not what it used to be, the MLK corridor is far from abandoned. Dozens of Jackson residents call the neighborhood home. Some, like Jimmie Williams, have lived in the corridor their whole lives, and now own a home in the area.

When the city called Williams to let him know they’d be removing a mangled tree from his yard, he said he was happy to hear about the cleanup; he even joined in himself.

“It makes it better because it brings up the house value,” he said. “And it makes everybody [think], I’d like to stay in this area again, I’d like to stay here.”

Saturday’s cleanup is the first of several taking place this summer, along with other community events, geared toward improving the MLK corridor. Willis said community members looking to become involved in the MLKCIA efforts are welcome to attend upcoming meetings and events on their calendars.

