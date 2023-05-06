Car crash leaves car flipped over on Larch Street in Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Three people are recovering after a two-car crash on the intersection of Larch Street and Oakland Avenue early Saturday morning.

Lansing police said two cars crashed into each other on the intersection of Larch Street and Oakland Avenue near downtown Lansing at around 1:35 a.m. According to police, one driver ignored a stop sign on Oakland which caused them to crash into another car driving down Larch with two people inside. All three people were injured but are all expected to be okay.

Police said the crash caused one of the cars to flip over onto one of the three people in the crash but they have no life-threatening injuries.

Officials told News 10 that they are pursuing charges against the driver who ran the stop sign.

