1988 Three Rivers murder suspect found dead in cell

(Beaufort County, South Carolina)
By Brendan Vrabel
Published: May. 6, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
THREE RIVERS, Mich. (WILX) - A suspect recently jailed for the 1988 Three Rivers murder was found dead in his cell.

Three River police said on Facebook that Robert Odell Waters was found dead in his jail cell at Beaufort County Detention Center. Waters, 53, was arrested Sunday in Beaufort, South Carolina in the 1988 killing of Cathy Sue Swartz. The 19-year-old was beaten, stabbed, and strangled in her apartment in Three Rivers, south of Kalamazoo.

Waters was formally charged with open murder Sunday afternoon and he waived extradition to Michigan.

According to police, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division was asked to do an in-custody death investigation.

It is unknown how Waters died and police said it is an ongoing investigation.

