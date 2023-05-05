Wonderful weekend weather and what’s on Studio 10

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we march into the first weekend of May, there will be warmer temperatures and an opportunity for showers and storms but most of the weekend will be dry. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details and Rachelle Legrand shares a sneak peek at what’s ahead on Studio 10.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop
Lansing’s new extreme playground opens
Lansing man stabbed, arrested in alleged assault incident
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing, suspect arrested
East Lansing police officers accused of violating rules during Meijer shooting

Latest News

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne runs on a keeper against Rutgers during the first half...
Payton Thorne announces new team
Rep. Slotkin honors 9 future cadets, midshipmen in Howell
City of Mason scheduling 6-week hydrant flushing
Warmer weather heading into the weekend