Wonderful weekend weather and what’s on Studio 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 1:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we march into the first weekend of May, there will be warmer temperatures and an opportunity for showers and storms but most of the weekend will be dry. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details and Rachelle Legrand shares a sneak peek at what’s ahead on Studio 10.
More:
- Warmer weather heading into the weekend
- Michigan State University graduation ceremony
- Man charged with murder in ‘ambush’ stabbing death of 29-year-old on hiking trail, police say
- CDC’s Rochelle Walensky resigns, citing pandemic transition
- Hit series ‘Yellowstone’ coming to an end
Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.
Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.