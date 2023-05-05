Wonderful weekend weather and what’s on Studio 10

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As we march into the first weekend of May, there will be warmer temperatures and an opportunity for showers and storms but most of the weekend will be dry. First Alert Meteorologist Colton Cichoracki has the details and Rachelle Legrand shares a sneak peek at what’s ahead on Studio 10.

More:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.