What the Tech: Amazon’s Astro on guard

By Jamey Tucker
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Amazon’s Astro robot is cute and pretty entertaining. Its big eyes constantly watch for movement and that’s why it could be good for securing your home.

Here’s how it works: Astro learns the layout of your entire home, at least one floor of a home. It can aim a camera at the front door, so when I’m not at home, I can check the app and Astro will send a video to my phone.

It will move from room to room, and looking out windows. If it detects something is amiss, Astro will send a notification to my phone.

It also looks for strangers. Each person who lives in the home has their face scanned by Astro. If I turn on away mode and it sees someone who isn’t on its list of profiles, it sends an alarm to my phone.

I asked a friend to barge into my home while Astro is in ‘patrol mode’. It detected someone came into the house and began investigating an unrecognized person, so it followed him gathering information and sending live video to me. Astro used a periscope camera to investigate when it heard a loud noise. Scanning the room to see what was going on.

Will it eventually be a good solution for a home security system? Probably not on its own. One great thing about Astro is that it works well with a Ring security system and other Echo devices

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after running off during traffic stop
Ingham County Sheriff’s Office search for 4 people after fleeing traffic stop
Lansing’s new extreme playground opens
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing
19-year-old woman hospitalized following pedestrian crash in Lansing, suspect arrested
Lansing man stabbed, arrested in alleged assault incident
East Lansing police officers accused of violating rules during Meijer shooting

Latest News

JATA offers free bus rides to Jackson grocery stores
JATA offers free bus rides to Jackson grocery stores
What the Tech: Amazon’s Astro on guard
What the Tech: Amazon’s Astro on guard
Michigan nonprofit works to address disparities in maternal mental health
Michigan nonprofit works to address disparities in maternal mental health
Holt High School teens get job-ready with mentorship from local businesses