Veterans get answers on PACT Act questions at Slotkin town hall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Veterans in Mid-Michigan learned more about what the Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics, or the PACT Act, can do for them, at a town hall meeting held Friday.

Background: More military veterans get medical help with passage of PACT Act

The discussion was led by Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) and Veterans Affairs (VA) Chief Veterans Experience Officer John Boerstler, who responded to questions coming from local veterans and their families.

Signed into law last August, the PACT Act was written to address the healthcare coverage needs required by veterans who were exposed to life-threatening toxics while overseas; namely, those who were exposed to the Agent Orange chemical used during the Vietnam War.

The PACT Act is a relatively young piece of legislation, and vets are still working to find out if and how they qualify. Some vets have waited decades — not just for treatment, but for the acknowledgment of their chemical exposure in the service, which resulted in conditions like asthma, hypertension and various cancers.

“It felt like it was non-existent,” said Marine Veteran William Burleson. “I mean, there was no information, no reaching out, and now I love the idea of the vets’ centers and presentations like this.”

Some veterans in the audience wanted to know if their illness warranted coverage, and how they can find out if their ailment is connected to their time in the service. Other attendees were spouses, children and caregivers of veterans looking to find out if loved ones are eligible for coverage as well (they soon found out that many are).

Having been in the service herself, Congresswoman Slotkin said she knows the struggle it’s been for Michigan veterans to receive efficient healthcare. Her history in the service inspired her authoring of the Veterans Burn Pits Exposure Recognition ACT, designed to expand coverage for Vietnam era, Gulf War era, and post-9/11 era veterans.

Congresswoman Slotkin said most of the veterans people meet are suffering from one of the 23 illnesses covered under the PACT Act.

“Sometimes they started out small, and sometimes they became quite serious,” she said. “And for me, it’s part of the obligation this country has, when we send someone to war, is to care for them for things that happened to them when they serve in those combat zones.”

Lansing veteran Anthony Wilson said it feels good to have answers following the town hall, but some concerns remain.

“A lot of the questions being asked, a lot of veterans are asking,” he said. “But the one thing the older of us, who were in Vietnam want to know, is if they’re expediting their claims because time is not on their side.”

Both Congresswoman Slotkin and Veterans Experience Officer John Boerstler say veterans and their families who have questions about their eligibility for coverage can connect with U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, or their county VA office. Regardless of their circumstances, or their uncertainty as to whether they’ll be covered, Congresswoman Slotkin said it’s in any veterans’ best interest to apply for PACT Act coverage before the Aug. 9 deadline.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.