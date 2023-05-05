Two business expansion projects coming to Ithaca, Jonesville

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Two business expansion projects were announced Friday, creating at least 100 jobs in Ithaca and Jonesville.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) made the announcement on May 5.

The two business expansion projects are expected to create 75 new jobs and retain 44 existing ones.

The projects are in Ithaca and Jonesville and are expected to generate a total private investment of nearly $2.5 million.

Ultra-Fit Manufacturing Incorporated (Ultra-Fit) is heading to Jonesville, and Aircraft Precision Products, Inc. (APPI) will be at Ithaca.

Ultra-Fit Manufacturing U.S.A. Incorporated is a subsidiary of Ultra-Fit Manufacturing Incorporated (Ultra-Fit). Headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Ultra-Fit provides tube bending and parts manufacturing, covering many processes, from complex tube bending and forming to welded fabrication and sub-assemblies. The company does not currently have a location in Michigan.

The city of Jonesville assists the company with finding candidates for the newly created positions. Individuals interested in careers with Ultra-Fit should visit their website.

APPI focuses on precision machining, thermal coating and other metalworking. The company is a leading component supplier for the commercial and military aircraft engine industries and supplies components for aerospace, locomotive and medical equipment. The company was established in 1946 and began operations in Ithaca in 1972, with 65 employees.

