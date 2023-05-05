Traffic alert: I-94 to see lane closures in Jackson County

By Dane Kelly
Published: May. 5, 2023
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - I-94 will see lane closures between M-99 and M-60 starting Monday.

The work is part of the $162 million I-94 Jackson County Project, which will rebuild about 13 miles of I-94 in Jackson, Parma and Albion.

On weekdays, two lanes of eastbound and one lane of westbound traffic will be maintained on the eastbound roadway.

On weekends, two lanes of eastbound and westbound traffic will be maintained in each direction. Two lanes of each direction will be maintained from 2 p.m. Friday until 6 a.m. Monday.

Work on this stretch is expected to be completed in late July. More information can be found on MDOT’s website.

