State to hold skilled trade career fair in Lansing, online

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer announced the State of Michigan is hosting an in-person and virtual trades and career fair.

The goal is to help qualified Michigan residents connect with skilled and professional trades career opportunities across state departments and agencies.

Department recruiters and Civil Service Commission staff will be available to assist participants with the application process. Additionally, staff from the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs will be present to assist veterans with applying for a veterans’ preference.

State of Michigan departments and agencies participating include:

Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)

Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)

Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC)

Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB)

Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC)

Department of Health and Human Services

The fair will take place Friday, May 12 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. The in-person MI Trades Career Fair will be held at Capitol Commons Center, 400 S. Pine Street, Lansing - free parking provided.

To register for the in-person event: State of Michigan MI-Trades (In-Person) (brazenconnect.com)

To register for the virtual event: State of Michigan MI-Trades Virtual Job Fair (brazenconnect.com)

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.