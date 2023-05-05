State to hold skilled trade career fair in Lansing, online

(Pexels.com)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Whitmer announced the State of Michigan is hosting an in-person and virtual trades and career fair.

The goal is to help qualified Michigan residents connect with skilled and professional trades career opportunities across state departments and agencies.

Department recruiters and Civil Service Commission staff will be available to assist participants with the application process. Additionally, staff from the Department of Military and Veteran Affairs will be present to assist veterans with applying for a veterans’ preference.

State of Michigan departments and agencies participating include:

  • Licensing and Regulatory Affairs (LARA)
  • Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT)
  • Michigan Civil Service Commission (MCSC)
  • Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB)
  • Michigan Department of Corrections (MDOC)
  • Department of Health and Human Services

The fair will take place Friday, May 12 from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. The in-person MI Trades Career Fair will be held at Capitol Commons Center, 400 S. Pine Street, Lansing - free parking provided.

To register for the in-person event: State of Michigan MI-Trades (In-Person) (brazenconnect.com)

To register for the virtual event: State of Michigan MI-Trades Virtual Job Fair (brazenconnect.com)

