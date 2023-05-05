Speeding drivers prompt safety concerns in Bath Township neighborhood

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Residents living along Park Lake Road in Bath Township are taking matters into their own hands to encourage drivers to slow down and pay attention in their neighborhood.

Located just off I-69, the road is home to a park and an ice cream shop, making it a popular spot for pedestrians. However, residents said that they don’t feel safe walking around their neighborhood due to the speeding drivers.

Neighborhood association Friends of Park Lake President Judy Gardi said that the organization has launched a sign campaign to encourage drivers to slow down and enjoy the view.

People in the area said they’re one step away from danger.

“One of our neighbors was walking down the road at 10 p.m. and was hit by a car and abandoned on the road,” Gardi said. “He was hit and the guy drove off.”

The hit-and-run isn’t the only incident of a speeding driver causing damage.

“A car coming down Park Lake Road going too fast and distracted crossed the center line, went through my neighbor’s yard,” Gardi said. “Knocked down two trees and ran right into my house.”

Another resident, Doug Trutzl, explained that many drivers who speed on Park Lake Road don’t live in the area and don’t realize how dangerous the road can be. He said the road is particularly challenging due to its blind corners, making it difficult for drivers to anticipate potential hazards.

“You don’t know what you’re going to find when you go around the corner,” Trutzl said. “People in a hurry, sometimes they use it as a shortcut to get to Costco or something or from the highway to get into East Lansing, and they just go way too fast.”

The Friends of Park Lake association wants people to slow down before someone gets seriously injured.

“We’ve talked about widening the edge along the road so there’s a place for people to walk, ride their bikes, push their strollers,” Gardi said. “If people are literally speeding down the road, as they are, there should be a consequence for breaking the law.”

The Road Commission will be conducting a walking audit with the neighborhood association May 11 to address the situation.

Read next:

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.