Schools Rule: Wilson Talent Center students shine at SkillsUSA competition

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Hard work and dedication truly do pay off. Two Wilson Talent Center law enforcement students placed in the top three at a statewide competition.

“I’ve kind of always wanted to be in the FBI and CIA as a kid,” said student Anne Neverdusky. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do.”

She works hard day in and day out to reach her goals and in this year’s SkillsUSA competition, Neverdusky took home first place. She now has a chance to go to Nationals in Atlanta, Georgia.

“It’s going to be really exciting because I’m really excited to see the gardens and be able to see where I stand nationally,” she said.

She wasn’t the only Wilson Talent Center student to place in the competition. Her classmate, Grace Reed-Smith, got third place.

“Being able to walk up on that stage when they called my name, even for third place, that was a huge accomplishment for me,” Reed-Smith said.

Wilson Talent Law Enforcement instructor Noel Garcia said these two girls worked extremely hard to get to where they are.

“They practiced their presentation time after time after time on their own time,” Garcia said.

Although Smith won’t be attending Nationals, she’ll be rooting for Neverdusky.

Win or lose, Neverdusky and Smith are honored to be a part of this adventure.

