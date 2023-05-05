Pleasant weekend ahead and Friday’s headlines

By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 8:08 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a close call for us on Friday, but it looks like any rain showers should stay to the north of Lansing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole says we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun once again today with temperatures a few degrees warmer with highs near 70º.

Plus Taylor Gattoni is at the Now Desk to talk about some of the day’s top stories and what’s ahead on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 5, 2023

  • Average High: 66º Average Low 44º
  • Lansing Record High: 92° 1895
  • Lansing Record Low: 27° 1987
  • Jackson Record High: 89º 1952
  • Jackson Record Low: 29º 1900

