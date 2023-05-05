Pleasant weekend ahead and Friday’s headlines

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It is a close call for us on Friday, but it looks like any rain showers should stay to the north of Lansing. First Alert Chief Meteorologist Darrin Rockcole says we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun once again today with temperatures a few degrees warmer with highs near 70º.

Plus Taylor Gattoni is at the Now Desk to talk about some of the day’s top stories and what’s ahead on News 10 Today at 11.

More:

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 5, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 92° 1895

Lansing Record Low: 27° 1987

Jackson Record High: 89º 1952

Jackson Record Low: 29º 1900

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.