Payton Thorne announces new team

Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne runs on a keeper against Rutgers during the first half...
Michigan State quarterback Payton Thorne runs on a keeper against Rutgers during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)(Al Goldis | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 2:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Payton Thorne has announced his next team as a graduate transfer. In a Tweet sent Friday afternoon, Thorne revealed he will be playing for Auburn University.

“WAR. DAMN. EAGLE.,” the Tweet said, accompanied by an image of Thorne in Auburn’s burnt orange and navy blue uniform. “Thank You Lord!”

Thorne is listed as a graduate transfer and will be eligible immediately. During his time in East Lansing, Thorne threw for 6,493 yards and 49 touchdowns.

The 21-year-old native of Naperville, Illinois will be playing for Hugh Freeze who will be in his first year as head coach of the Tigers.

The announcement comes days after Thorne, along with teammates Keon Coleman and Charles Brantley, revealed they will be entering the transfer portal.

More: MSU’s Coleman, Thorne, Brantley reportedly enter NCAA transfer portal

On Wednesday, Thorne released a thank you to the Spartan faithful.

“Spartan fans, I want to thank you for the support you’ve given me over these past four years,” Thorne stated. “Playing as a Spartan has been a blessing since day one. The relationships that I’ve developed over these past years will be some that last a lifetime.”

Read the full thank you statement from Thorne here.

