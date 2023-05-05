Okemos Public Schools celebrate Bike and Roll to School Day

It’s Bike and Roll to School Day for students at Okemos Public Schools.
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
At Bennett Woods Elementary, students could roll up to school on their bikes, scooters, Segways and rollerblades—even with a police escort.

It’s a great way to get outside and promote safety on the roads.

“You’re not in traffic, you are traffic and being aware of all the different modes and how they interact with each other is so impactful to make sure that every student has an opportunity to get to school safe,” said Colleen Synk from the Michigan Fitness Foundation. “So even those who can’t elect to walk or bite because they live too far. They are still creating an apart of building that safe environment by creating awareness and really making sure that they’re looking out for those Walkers and bikers so everybody can get to school safely.”

The Safe Rides to School Program teaches kids and drivers how to let everyone safely get to where they’re going.

