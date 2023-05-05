New group of firefighters graduate from Lansing Community College program

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A new group of firefighters has joined the ranks in Mid-Michigan after completing the rigorous 17-week Lansing Community College Firefighters Program.

The 76th class walked across the stage Thursday to receive their certificates in front of family, friends and instructors.

For Julian Horn, one of the graduates, firefighting was more than just a job, it was a calling he could not ignore.

“The education of a firefighter doesn’t stop here,” Horn said. “We continue learning, taking classes, building a brotherhood, not just with our brothers, but also with our sisters in the fire family and serve the public as best we can.”

He added that the fire academy covers all the bases for fighting fires and believes the training he received has prepared him well.

