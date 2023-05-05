Mid-Michigan students commit to future careers at signing day event

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Students in the Eaton Regional Educational Service Agency School District celebrated Signing Day on Thursday to honor those who have secured job offers from companies across Mid-Michigan.

The event was held by the district and SkillsUSA, a nonprofit organization that helps students with personal and workplace skills.

During the event, students from various regions in Mid-Michigan signed their commitment to work with different companies across the state. Employers provided them with advanced training and apprenticeships to help grow their skills and experience.

One participant, Justin Stoll, said it was a great opportunity to grow their skills.

“It’s given me a lot of opportunities. I participated in SkillsUSA, and it gave me the opportunity to learn a lot about heavy equipment repair,” Stoll said. “And they are always there to support you with finding a job or your education.”

SkillsUSA serves more than 330,000 students and teachers each year.

