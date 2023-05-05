Mid-Michigan celebrates Free Comic Book Day Saturday

Several comic book stores are encouraging you to check out their collection
Celebrate May 6 by heading to your local comic book shop
Celebrate May 6 by heading to your local comic book shop
By Blake Keller
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:46 AM EDT
BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - Nothing is better than free! Saturday, May 6 head to your closest comic book shop to celebrate Free Comic Book Day.

Comic book shops across the country are offering wide selections of free comics to satisfy current comic book fans and to encourage first-time readers.

Here is a look at comic book stores we discovered in Mid-Michigan. If there’s one missing from the list, let us know!

Bay City

¤ Cashman’s Comics - 1018 S. Madison Street, Bay City, MI

¤ Celebrating it’s 22nd year of Free Comic Book Day! Saturday hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

¤ You’re encouraged to dress up as your favorite superhero or villain!

Saginaw

¤ Galaxy Comics - 2616 State Street, Saginaw, MI

¤ Saturday hours: 12 p.m. to 7 p.m.

¤ Coy’s Comics - 3220 Bay Road, Saginaw, MI

¤ Saturday hours: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Midland

¤ Modern Explorers Guild - 4011 Jefferson Avenue, Midland, MI

¤ Saturday hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

¤ Free comics while supplies last

¤ Lots of discounts and fun thrown in

Flint

¤ The Amazing Book-Store - 3718 Richfield Road, Flint, MI

¤ Saturday hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Owosso

¤ Fable Lane Books - 200 West Main Street, Owosso, MI

¤ Saturday hours: Starts at 11 a.m.

¤ Limit one free comic of each title available

¤ Sales on comic back stock, select comics will be marked down to only a dollar

