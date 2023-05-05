Michigan nurses protest unsafe patient loads in hospitals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nurses from across the state gathered Wednesday at the Capitol to protest against what they say is an unsafe patient load in hospitals.

The nurses claim that hospitals are asking them to take care of too many patients, which compromises the quality of care that patients receive.

“If your nurse is taking care of too many patients, you’re not going to get the care you deserve,” said Jamie Brown, with the Michigan Nurses Association. “We try to take care of our patients like family members.”

To address this issue, some hospital systems, such as Henry Ford Health, are reportedly bringing in nurses from overseas to ensure that there are enough nurses to care for patients safely. However, the protesting nurses argue that this is not a sustainable solution and that hospitals need to address the root causes of the problem.

