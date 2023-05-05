Michigan nonprofit works to address disparities in maternal mental health

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan Chapter of Postpartum Support International was at the capitol celebrating the work they do Friday.

PSI is the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women who suffer from mood disorders, the most common complication of childbirth.

This year, their main focus is on women and birthing persons of color.

“Statistically, we suffer 20%, but women and birthing persons of color suffer 40%,” said Kristina Ledlow. “So the rate is double their white counterparts and they are two times less likely to be getting help.”

Co-chair Erica Guthaus encouraged those who don’t know where to start to visit postpartum.net.

“There is a tremendous wealth of resources there, there are online support groups if you don’t know where to start within your own community,” Guthaus said. “Sometimes it feels hard to leave your house, we understand that too.”

More information on Postpartum Support International can be found on its official website.

