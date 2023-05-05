Meridian Township police seek assistance identifying two people in questioning for fraud

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Meridian Township police are asking for assistance identifying two people.

Police said they are wanted for questioning in a fraud investigation.

Meridian Township Police posted the photos to Facebook early Friday morning.

No further details were given on the investigation.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the two people is asked to contact Officer Heinemann at (239) 260-1623.

