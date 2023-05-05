Holt High School teens get job-ready with mentorship from local businesses

By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The summer job outlook for teens is encouraging. More than 205,000 young adults are expected to get hired this summer, that’s a big rebound from the lows seen in 2020 and 2021.

That’s really good news for some students in Holt schools.

Teens from Holt High School brushed up on their job-searching skills Friday. People from different businesses volunteered their time to help teens in Holt’s Early College program prepare for those tough interviews. The business leaders mentor the students through the process.

“They need to understand they need to prepare how they answer interview questions in advance based on the job description they’re working with. We’ve been gearing up for that and today is the culmination of several weeks of effort,” said Early College advisor Nancy Meredith. “Now they get to work with these interviewers to see if they’ve perfected some of these skills and get feedback for improvement.”

Early College started during junior year and extends the high school career by a year. Students can get college credit, even a degree from Davenport University while in high school.

