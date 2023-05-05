Hillsdale County man’s scratch-off prize money buys his $500K winning lottery

HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man turned a $40 win into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky No. 13 instant game.

The 74-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Sand Lake Party Store, located at 1020 South Bunn Road in Hillsdale.

“I was cashing in a $40 winning ticket and used my winnings to buy more tickets,” said the player. “I scratched the tickets as soon as I got in my car and the Lucky No. 13 ticket was the last one that I scratched.

“I thought I’d won $500, so I put on my glasses and looked the ticket over again to make sure I was reading it right. When I realized I had actually won $500,000, I couldn’t believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over and when she confirmed I’d won $500,000, we called our family to tell them the good news.”

The player plans to pay bills and complete some home improvements.

Players have won more than $5 million playing Lucky No. 13 which launched in April.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.