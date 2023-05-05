Hillsdale County man’s scratch-off prize money buys his $500K winning lottery

(Michigan Lottery)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 5, 2023 at 3:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HILLSDALE, Mich. (WILX) - A Hillsdale County man turned a $40 win into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Lucky No. 13 instant game.

The 74-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at Sand Lake Party Store, located at 1020 South Bunn Road in Hillsdale.

“I was cashing in a $40 winning ticket and used my winnings to buy more tickets,” said the player. “I scratched the tickets as soon as I got in my car and the Lucky No. 13 ticket was the last one that I scratched.

“I thought I’d won $500, so I put on my glasses and looked the ticket over again to make sure I was reading it right. When I realized I had actually won $500,000, I couldn’t believe it! I had my wife look the ticket over and when she confirmed I’d won $500,000, we called our family to tell them the good news.”

The player plans to pay bills and complete some home improvements.

Players have won more than $5 million playing Lucky No. 13 which launched in April.

