First Alert Weather Forecast

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A good start to the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies today. Temperatures once again today climb to the low 70s. This evening the clouds will thicken across the area, with just a small chance of a stray shower. Widespread rain moves in after midnight tonight with the chance of thunderstorms, too. Severe weather is not expected late tonight. Low temperatures tonight drop back to the mid 50s.

The first thing you will notice about Sunday is the humidity levels will be higher. Sunday morning starts with showers and thunderstorms across Mid-Michigan. The rain should be off to our east by lunch time. If we are lucky we see a few breaks in the clouds Sunday afternoon. High temperatures Sunday return to the mid to upper 70s. More showers and thunderstorms are possible Sunday night.

Low pressure passing south of Michigan will bring more rain Monday and possibly a few thunderstorms. Right now it looks like any severe weather Monday should stay south of Michigan, but check the forecast the next few days since that could change. High temperatures Monday climb to near 70º.

The chance of showers should diminish early Tuesday and we spend most of the day partly cloudy. High temperatures Tuesday top out in the upper 60s. Wednesday through Friday feature some sunshine each day with high temperatures in the 70s. We may have rain back in the area next weekend.

ALMANAC INFORMATION for May 6, 2023

Average High: 66º Average Low 44º

Lansing Record High: 89° 1949

Lansing Record Low: 21° 1874

Jackson Record High: 89º 1949

Jackson Record Low: 29º 1968

